KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

