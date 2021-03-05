KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
