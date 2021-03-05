KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 697,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

