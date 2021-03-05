Kathryn Housh Shirley Sells 1,350 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

