Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Down 6.1%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 2,986,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,980,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $569,799 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.