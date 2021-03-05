Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,883. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

