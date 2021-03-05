Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Down 5%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 2,810,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.
About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.
