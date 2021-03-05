Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Down 5%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 2,810,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.