Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KALO stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314. Kallo has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects all the other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology.

