Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KALO stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314. Kallo has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Kallo
