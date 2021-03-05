Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $397,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

Kaleyra stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.