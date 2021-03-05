JustLiquidity (JUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.78 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $83.78 million and $10.74 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $191.76 or 0.00410189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.