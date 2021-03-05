JUST (JST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $114.72 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. JUST has a market capitalization of $114.46 million and $114.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

