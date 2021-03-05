Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $343.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

