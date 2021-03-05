Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $40.54 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

