Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,477 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $287.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

