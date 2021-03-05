Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,789 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.