JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entain has a consensus rating of Buy.

Entain stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Entain has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

