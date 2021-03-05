JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.