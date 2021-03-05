JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $15.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

ORTX opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

