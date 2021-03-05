JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $90.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

DELL opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

