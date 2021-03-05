JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.03 ($34.15) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.04.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

