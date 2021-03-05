JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €84.74 ($99.69) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €86.57 and a 200-day moving average of €88.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

