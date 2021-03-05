Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

