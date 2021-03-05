John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.