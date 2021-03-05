John J. Kuch Sells 805 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

