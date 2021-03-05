John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP David C. Burdakin Sells 4,000 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

