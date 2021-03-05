Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.80 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.91.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

