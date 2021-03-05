Jefferies Financial Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.21.

NYSE SNAP opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

