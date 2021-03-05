Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trend Micro Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trend Micro in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Trend Micro stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.35.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

