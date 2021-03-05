Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

