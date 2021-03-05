JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after buying an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after buying an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.75, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

