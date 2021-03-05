Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,208 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,410.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.
- On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.
- On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.
- On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.
NYSE ANET opened at $271.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.