Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,208 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,410.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $271.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

