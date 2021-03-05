Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $969,813.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

