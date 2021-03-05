Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JAMF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 661,513 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

