Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $60,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jamf by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.