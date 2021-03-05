ITV’s (ITVPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITV from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. ITV has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

