Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 106.5% in February

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.36 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

