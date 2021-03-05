Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.