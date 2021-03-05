Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

