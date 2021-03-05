Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Read More: volatile stocks

Earnings History for Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.