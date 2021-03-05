ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Danske lowered ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ISSDY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

