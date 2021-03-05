iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

IYR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $94.31.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

