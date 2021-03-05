iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after buying an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $96.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

