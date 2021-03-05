iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $230.84. 75,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,895. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

