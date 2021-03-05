iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $27.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.