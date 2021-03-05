iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

