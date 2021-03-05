iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 913,070 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

