iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.