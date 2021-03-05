iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,893. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

