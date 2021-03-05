ION (ION) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, ION has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $308,394.57 and $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00301044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,542,093 coins and its circulating supply is 13,642,093 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.