Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 699 call options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. 34,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,723. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.