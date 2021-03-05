Investors Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 67,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,011 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,210,973. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

