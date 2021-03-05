Investors Purchase High Volume of Gartner Call Options (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 622 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.91. 9,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,142. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

